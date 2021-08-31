Meat processing plant planned in Lewis County

TOWN OF LYONSDALE, New York (WWNY) - A United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, meat processing plant is being planned for the town of Lyonsdale in Lewis County.

The plant would be located at the old Re-Energy site on Marmon Road.

Rez Abdelraham, a former USDA inspector and entrepreneur, signed a land conveyance agreement with the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency to start the meat processing plant.

Officials with Lewis County Economic Development say in the first year the plant will create about ten jobs, which will expand over the next five years.

The goal is to open the facility by next spring.

