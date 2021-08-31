Advertisement

Meat processing plant planned in Lewis County

The old Re-Energy site in the town of Lyonsdale
The old Re-Energy site in the town of Lyonsdale(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LYONSDALE, New York (WWNY) - A United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, meat processing plant is being planned for the town of Lyonsdale in Lewis County.

The plant would be located at the old Re-Energy site on Marmon Road.

Rez Abdelraham, a former USDA inspector and entrepreneur, signed a land conveyance agreement with the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency to start the meat processing plant.

Officials with Lewis County Economic Development say in the first year the plant will create about ten jobs, which will expand over the next five years.

The goal is to open the facility by next spring.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of employee working at LC Drives
Potsdam business lays off workforce, seeks more funding
Casey Havekes examines a cow on an organic dairy farm
Organic dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County losing buyer for their milk
Traffic stop turns into drug arrest in the Town of Colton
Police lights
Man allegedly damages lawn, gropes woman
Man arrested in connection with Lowville vehicle thefts

Latest News

Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.
Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Region reports 96 new COVID cases, 25 people hospitalized
Paul Monti, father of fallen Sergeant First Class Jared Monti, at Fort Drum
‘Make sure they’re never forgotten,’ says father of fallen Fort Drum soldier
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk