Richard (Dick) H. Pearson, 86, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard (Dick) H. Pearson, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County where he had been a patient since August 17th.

Born January 10, 1935, in Adams, the son of Russell and Mary Smith Pearson. He was valedictorian of Adams High School, Class of 1953 and graduated from Montgomery Junior College in Takoma Park, Maryland with a degree in Technical Electricity in 1954. He then served in the United States Air Force for four years before returning home and working with his father and Uncle Earl at Pearson and Timmerman in Watertown. He bought his father’s share of the business in 1967 when his father unexpectedly passed away. He later sold his share to pursue an engineering opportunity in Florida and later returned to the area where he retired from both Stature Electric and Current Applications.

Dick had a passion for anything electrical and believed he could make everything work better if he made some “minor” modifications. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t but he always tried. Dick loved watching wildlife, especially deer, geese, and any bird that visited his feeders.

Surviving are his sister Valinda (Don) Fell, three sons: Dennis (Betty), Cape Vincent, Michael (Audrey), Henderson, Patrick (Kathy), Adams Center and two daughters Denise (Robin) Brownell and Michele (Glenn) Richter both of Adams, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Jean Wood, and he never forgot his little sister, Janet that passed when she was a toddler or his older brother, William who died as an infant and he never got to meet.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Adams American Legion Post 586 on Saturday, September 4th from 1PM to 3PM. Burial will be at the Adams Rural Cemetery at the convenience of his family.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY. His family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Jefferson County for the wonderful care he received during his stay. He appreciated each and everyone of you.

Donations in his memory can be sent to the Mannsville Free Library, 106 Lilac Park Drive, Mannsville, NY 13661 where he was a regular visitor for many years.



