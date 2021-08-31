Advertisement

Spaziani launching write-in campaign to stay on Watertown City Council

Leonard Spaziani
Leonard Spaziani(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The newest member of Watertown City Council is looking to stay with the group long term.

Leonard Spaziani is launching a write-in campaign for a four year seat.

He joined council in April, filling the spot Jesse Roshia left vacant.

Spazani says one reason he’s throwing his hat in the ring is to bring more honesty and transparency to council - something he says has been lacking at times.

Spaziani offers up this solution: more communication among members.

“I don’t have all the answers, neither do you. But, maybe collectively we can come up with the answers that’s going to better the city - not just for someone’s ego, or because they feel that they have an agenda,” he said.

There are three council seats up for grabs in November: one two-year and two four-year terms.

Spaziani is vying for one of the longer ones and will face four other candidates.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

