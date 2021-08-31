Tomorrow’s Health: dangerous delta, stroke rehab system & drink that java

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A British study shows the delta COVID-19 variant doubles the risk of hospitalization compared to the alpha variant which was first identified in the U.K.

Researchers analyzed 40,000 cases from March through May.

They say most of the cases were among the unvaccinated.

Stroke rehabilitation system

The Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for the first stroke rehabilitation system.

The Vivistim system helps treat moderate to severe motor deficits in upper limbs from strokes by stimulating the vagus nerve.

The system can help improve function in patients’ arms and hands

Pour me another cup

To lower your risk of stroke and deadly heart disease, grab a cup of joe. Or two or three.

New research finds as many as three cups a day provide health benefits.

The study followed more than 400,000 participants for more than 10 years.

