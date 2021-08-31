Advertisement

Troopers ask for help finding missing teen

Troopers say 17-year-old Emane Bouffard was last seen on August 22 at her home on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego.
Troopers say 17-year-old Emane Bouffard was last seen on August 22 at her home on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a missing Oswego teen.

Troopers say 17-year-old Emane Bouffard was last seen on August 22 at her home on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego.

She’s described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 315-366-6000.

