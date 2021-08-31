Troopers ask for help finding missing teen

OSWEGO, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking for help finding a missing Oswego teen.

Troopers say 17-year-old Emane Bouffard was last seen on August 22 at her home on County Route 7 in the town of Oswego.

She’s described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information can call 911 or 315-366-6000.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.