Birdseed bandits caught in the act

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two masked intruders were caught red handed Tuesday night in Watertown.

The raccoon bandits took advantage of darkness and an open garage door to pillage a supply of sunflower seeds and wild bird food mix.

It did not appear they felt one bit guilty about their larcenous behavior.

The goodhearted homeowner let them get their fill and leave on their own before she closed the garage door behind them.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.