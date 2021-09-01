Advertisement

Birdseed bandits caught in the act

Raccoon bandits caught in the act
Raccoon bandits caught in the act(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two masked intruders were caught red handed Tuesday night in Watertown.

The raccoon bandits took advantage of darkness and an open garage door to pillage a supply of sunflower seeds and wild bird food mix.

It did not appear they felt one bit guilty about their larcenous behavior.

The goodhearted homeowner let them get their fill and leave on their own before she closed the garage door behind them.

