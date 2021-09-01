Advertisement

Braggin’ Rights: a bear, a coyote & a really big fish

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In this segment of “Braggin’ Rights,” we have:

- A bear taken in Theresa last November by Ryan Reynolds and William Henderson, who’s shown in the picture. Ryan says the bear tipped the scales at 220 pounds.

- Dan Smith-Wilmart poses with his sister Ally and the coyote they killed last year at Smith Farms in Parishville.

- Lynn lucas, of Massena in one of several photos she sent us of big beauties she caught on the St. Lawrence River.

You can send in your “Braggin’” photos via Send It To 7 on or website or our mobile app.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

