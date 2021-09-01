Braggin’ Rights: a bear, a coyote & a really big fish

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In this segment of “Braggin’ Rights,” we have:

- A bear taken in Theresa last November by Ryan Reynolds and William Henderson, who’s shown in the picture. Ryan says the bear tipped the scales at 220 pounds.

- Dan Smith-Wilmart poses with his sister Ally and the coyote they killed last year at Smith Farms in Parishville.

- Lynn lucas, of Massena in one of several photos she sent us of big beauties she caught on the St. Lawrence River.

