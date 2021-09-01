Brian Rivale, 56, of Massena

Brian Rivale, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home with his family following a brief battle with COVID-19.Brian Rivale, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home with his family following a brief battle with COVID-19. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Brian Rivale, 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at home with his family following a brief battle with COVID-19.

Brian was born in Boulder, Colorado on October 15, 1964 and grew up in Littleton. He graduated from Denver’s J.K. Mullen High School in 1983. After high school, Brian attended Fort Scott Community College where he earned a degree in Sports Medicine and was a bull rider on the Rodeo Team. After graduation, Brian traveled on the Bull Riding circuit and worked as a carpenter foreman on several commercial buildings and bridges in the Denver area. He also worked as a foreman at Oldcastle Infrastructure in Littleton.

Brian met his wife Rebecca Conn Rivale online in a storybook romance and they soon welcomed daughter Alyssa to the family. They moved to her hometown of Massena NY where Brian worked as driver for Harold Wilson and Sons. Brian was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing in Massena.

Brian is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his daughters, Alyssa Rivale of Massena; Wacey Rivale of Missouri; Rosie Montoya of New Mexico; and 2 grandsons also of New Mexico. He is also survived by his parents, Jessie Rael and Leroy Rivale of Colorado; sister, Nonie Willisch of Colorado; brothers, Dean Rivale of California and Mike Rivale of Florida; plus several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services in both New York and Colorado will be planned in the future.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be directed to the funeral home to assist the family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

