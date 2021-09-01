County planners review event center & chicken hatchery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-purpose event center could be coming to Three Mile Bay.

The Jefferson County planning board discussed the proposal Tuesday night.

The center would be on a plot of land on State Route 12E.

It would be able to seat 250 people and would include five cabins for event guest to stay overnight. The board noted these would be specifically for event guests and not available to rent for separate use.

It’s meant to be used for weddings and other similar events. A highway access permit is needed from the Department of Transportation.

The planning board also discussed a proposed chicken hatchery at the county’s agribusiness park.

They want the town of Watertown to reduce any glare from the hatchery and to retain the natural tree line to provide a border with the nearby BOCES.

Developer Mike Lundy says these hatcheries are kept clean to prevent bad smells in the surrounding area.

