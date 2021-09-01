Crane Faculty Gala Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music is thrilled to welcome back concertgoers this semester, starting with the traditional Faculty Gala to open the 2021-22 academic year.

The Crane Faculty Gala will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8 p.m., in the Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall, and will also stream live online. The performance will highlight members of Crane’s illustrious and world-renowned faculty of scholars and artists and serve as a welcome to all new and returning Crane students.

The varied program will take listeners on a journey through many genres and time periods, with 27 faculty members taking to the stage throughout the evening.

Works will span from a Beatles medley to operatic arias, sonatas, art songs, musical theatre selections and jazz standards.

This concert is free, and the public is invited to attend. Audience members will be required to wear face coverings and seating will be socially distanced.

Performers include:

Brass faculty: Lauren Becker (horn), Brianne Borden (trumpet), Buddy Deshler (trumpet), Charles Guy (tuba), Christopher Hernacki (trombone)

Composition faculty: Tim Sullivan (drums)

Ensemble directors/conducting faculty: Anthony Eversole (baritone), William Lake (piano),

Guitar faculty: Doug Rubio

Jazz faculty: Michael Dudley Jr. (trumpet)

Piano and keyboard faculty: Keilor Kastella, Julie Miller, Rosemarie Suniga

String faculty: Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), John Geggie (double bass)

Theory faculty: Joe Sferra (clarinet)

Voice faculty: Donald George (tenor), Steven Groth (baritone), Deborah Massell (soprano), Christopher Sierra (tenor), Colleen Skull (soprano), Brock Tjosvold (piano)

Woodwind faculty: Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet), Brian Dunbar (flute), Anna Hendrickson (oboe), Carol Lowe (bassoon)

This concert will also be broadcast live on the Crane School of Music YouTube channel at the performance time. To view the program and see other upcoming streaming performances, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

