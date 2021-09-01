Advertisement

Cream Cheese Festival coming this month

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville is once again hosting its Cream Cheese Festival.

Festival chair Jeremiah Papineau said there will be some changes because of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 in downtown Lowville.

There will be the usual vendors, food, and entertainment, but there won’t be a giant cheesecake. The folks from Kraft Heinz will hand out single-serve cheesecake cups instead.

7 News’ Beth Hall will be emcee.

You can email creamcheesefestival@gmai.com to find out more or visit creamcheesefestival.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Billie Jean Pryor
Deputies investigate alleged armed robbery attempt at Watertown’s Target

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Deputies investigate shooting, baseball bat incident in Russell
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Market Increase
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Market Increase
With nine seniors and five juniors, the Gouverneur girls' soccer team hopes to go far this...
Gouverneur girls’ soccer team ready for challenges ahead
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
A small taste of fall