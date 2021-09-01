Cream Cheese Festival coming this month

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville is once again hosting its Cream Cheese Festival.

Festival chair Jeremiah Papineau said there will be some changes because of the pandemic.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 18 in downtown Lowville.

There will be the usual vendors, food, and entertainment, but there won’t be a giant cheesecake. The folks from Kraft Heinz will hand out single-serve cheesecake cups instead.

7 News’ Beth Hall will be emcee.

You can email creamcheesefestival@gmai.com to find out more or visit creamcheesefestival.com.

