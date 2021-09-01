Dennis Murray, 91, of Watertown

Dennis Murray, 91, of Bronson st. passed away on Monday August 30th, 2021. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - - Dennis Murray, 91, of Bronson st. passed away on Monday August 30th, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc, Watertown. Dennis was born on March 7th, 1930 to the late John and Angeline (Brouty) Murray in Antwerp, NY. Dennis liked to cook, bake, and go dancing. He also liked to spend time with his family and adored his dog. He enjoyed talking about his time in the service and telling stories of his youth in Antwerp. He was always ready with snacks for anyone visiting him. Dennis is survived by his children: Dennis (Joanne) Murray, Malone, Cynthia Collela, Dexter, Angeline Stephens, Arizona, Shirley (Ed) VanEpps, Tennessee, Andrew (Cherrie) Murray, New Hampshire, James Murray, Tennessee, Dawn (Mike) Graveline, Watertown, Charles (Sheila) Murray, New Hampshire. Also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dennis is predeceased by his parents and wife. Also his two sons Vernon Murray, Arizona, and Michael Murray, Tennessee. A graveside service will take place Saturday September 4th, 2021 at 1:00pm at Saint Michaels Saint Joseph’s Cemetery in Antwerp, NY. Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

