Deputies investigate shooting, baseball bat incident in Russell

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence County men were jailed following an incident involving gunfire in the town of Russell Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies say 20-year-old Jesse Davis of Potsdam hit 21-year-old Tyler Moore of Canton with a metal baseball bat at a home on County Route 25.

In turn, Moore grabbed his .22-caliber rifle and fired it several times at a vehicle Davis and another person were in.

Davis was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Moore was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

They were both arraigned in Canton town court and sent to St. Lawrence County jail on $250 bail or $500 bond each.

