Fire damages soldier’s home

Officials say a kitchen fire damaged the home on James Street in Calcium.
Officials say a kitchen fire damaged the home on James Street in Calcium.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - A soldier and his spouse are out of a home after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

The building is a two-unit apartment, with soldiers in each unit.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but officials say the left-hand unit is uninhabitable at this time.

There were no injuries.

Officials say the couple living in the damaged apartment had just recently moved in and didn’t have many belongings there.

