Fort Drum holds first Mountainfest in 2 years

By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Several events on Fort Drum Wednesday helped close out Mountainfest. It was the first one in two years.

The big celebration was the Light Infantry Salute to the Nation ceremony, where Fort Drum soldiers demonstrated different types of assaults.

The soldiers showed off some of the different machinery and weaponry they use, like Black Hawk and Apache helicopters, Humvees, and Howitzers.

The bleachers were filled to see it all happen. One spectator made the trip all the way from Rome with his grandfather.

“I believe it was a great experience to see how the Army really works and how the 10th Mountain Division operates,” said Logan Palmer.

10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Milford Beagle addressed the crowd for a few minutes afterwards. He said those are the noises of training and those are the sounds of freedom.

