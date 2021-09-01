Gouverneur girls’ soccer team ready for challenges ahead

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new chapter for the Lady Wildcats.

Kurt Wells is taking over as varsity girls’ soccer coach at Gouverneur.

He’s no stranger to the program or the girls on the team, having been coaching in the program for six years before taking the varsity position.

Being familiar with the players is a big plus, especially with a senior-dominated group.

“The team that I have now is the 7th graders from when I first started back in 2015 and they are following us all the way up,” Wells said. “So that’s nine seniors and five juniors and the juniors have been with me for the last four years.”

“We hope to go all the way -- get first and go pretty far,” player Emma Hicks said. “We have nine seniors, all from our 7th grade year.”>

“I’m very excited,” Torie Salisbury said. “I think we can go really far -- all of our games. “I think we can win the whole section.”

“I’m pretty excited because we’re, like, pretty good friends,” Cierra Besaw said. “We’ve been playing together since 7th and 8th graders, so we’re pretty excited not only to be together, play, and I think we’re going to do really good.”

