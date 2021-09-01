Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including WWNY and WNYF in Watertown, have partnered with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Gray Television helped launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign by making a $50,000 donation.

You can donate to the Salvation Army by texting IDA to 51555. When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100 percent of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

Louisiana residents are still reeling from flooding and damage. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without electricity. They’re scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat.

