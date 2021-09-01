Helen F. Smithers, 82, of Heuvelton

Funeral services for Helen F. Smithers, age 82 of Heuvelton will be held on Friday (Sept 3, 2021) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Helen F. Smithers, age 82 of Heuvelton will be held on Friday (Sept 3, 2021) at 2:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 11:00am until the time of the service. Mrs. Smithers passed away on Tuesday (Aug 31, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center with her loved ones by her side.

Surviving are her children Jeffery (Lisa) Smithers of Heuvelton; Marilynn Harper of Heuvelton and Colleen Getman of LaFargeville; a son-in-law Alan Snyder of Camillus; her companion Roy Sharlow of Heuvelton; grandchildren Jennifer (Christopher) McCormick, Andrew (Krista Leigh) Getman, Ryan & Lucas Harper, Jarred (Samantha) Smithers, Jordan Smithers, and Joel (Ellyssa) Smithers; six great grandchildren Allison McCormick, Gabriel McCormick, Keegan Getman, Addison Getman, Emery Smithers, Eila Smithers and Cole Smithers along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Frank Smithers in 1977, a daughter Lou Anne Snyder in 1993; three brother’s James, Carl, Francis Morrison; a sister Jane Winters and a son-in-law Philip Getman.

Helen was born on October 11, 1938 in Ogdensburg, a daughter of the late Orrin & Flora (Burnside) Morrison. She graduated from Lisbon High School and later married Frank Smithers.

During her career she worked at Shamrock Restaurant, Aiello & Stella Cheese, Edge of Town, Mitel, Ogdensburg City School District and St. Lawrence Lewis BOCES. She was a member of Skyway Women’s Bowling League and DePeyster United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, listening to country music, jig saw puzzles and substitute teaching until a few years ago. She was also a Syracuse Orangemen Basketball and Heuvelton Bulldog fan.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Heuvelton Fire Department or the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

