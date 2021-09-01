Hogansburg man gets prison time for smuggling marijuana & more

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Hogansburg man is going to federal prison for smuggling large amounts of marijuana from Canada to the United States.

Joshua Francis was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years behind bars for conspiring to distribute marijuana and for money laundering of drug proceeds

As part of his previous guilty plea, Francis admitted that between January 2017 and August 2017, he smuggled bulk quantities of marijuana from Canada into the U.S. by boat via the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation.

Francis also admitted that he directed couriers in the U.S. to deliver marijuana to redistributors in the Syracuse area and elsewhere, and also to collect the proceeds from marijuana sales. Francis distributed at least 700 pounds of marijuana.

The court also sentenced Francis to 4 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $501,850 money judgment, representing proceeds derived from marijuana distribution.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.