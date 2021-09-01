Advertisement

Hogansburg man gets prison time for smuggling marijuana & more

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Hogansburg man is going to federal prison for smuggling large amounts of marijuana from Canada to the United States.

Joshua Francis was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years behind bars for conspiring to distribute marijuana and for money laundering of drug proceeds

As part of his previous guilty plea, Francis admitted that between January 2017 and August 2017, he smuggled bulk quantities of marijuana from Canada into the U.S. by boat via the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation.

Francis also admitted that he directed couriers in the U.S. to deliver marijuana to redistributors in the Syracuse area and elsewhere, and also to collect the proceeds from marijuana sales. Francis distributed at least 700 pounds of marijuana.

The court also sentenced Francis to 4 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $501,850 money judgment, representing proceeds derived from marijuana distribution.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond

Latest News

A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.
Suspected meth lab in Watertown apartment was false alarm
Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including WWNY...
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’
Raccoon bandits caught in the act
Birdseed bandits caught in the act
Two local girls took home grand prizes from the New York State Fair.
Local girls win grand prizes at state fair