Hurricane Ida ‘was terrifying,’ says north country native now living in Louisiana

Cameron Miller shared this photo of damage caused by Hurricane Ida
Cameron Miller shared this photo of damage caused by Hurricane Ida(Cameron Miller)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Louisiana (WWNY) - More than a million homes and businesses are without power after Hurricane Ida. We spoke with one Louisiana man with north country ties who says this storm was no joke.

“It was terrifying and by the time it got terrifying for us, it was too late to leave, so we didn’t have a choice,” said Cameron Miller.

Miller is originally from the Nicholville area in St. Lawrence County. He now lives north of New Orleans with his wife and son in an area that saw extensive damage.

“It looked like tornadoes hit every single street; there is trees down everywhere still. It’s going to take months for us to recover from it,” he said.

This is Miller’s first hurricane after his family moved south last fall. He is one of more than one million people in Louisiana and Mississippi left without power after the Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Sunday.

When the power will be turned back on, nobody knows.

“Undetermined. They said maybe a week, maybe two weeks, or two months,” said Miller.

Cell service is spotty. While talking with us, he moved from his car to his house to find the best connection. And that even took most of the day on Wednesday, many times unsure if the call was even getting through.

However, Miller says they have been able to contact all of their loved ones to tell them that they are okay.

“We did a lot of driving. We drove over to Picayune, Mississippi yesterday and they had really good service over there and that’s about an hour drive away,” he said.

Approximately 25,000 utility workers now have the tall task of getting power back on to more than a million people.

