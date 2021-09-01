Local girls win grand prizes at state fair

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two local girls took home grand prizes from the New York State Fair.

Emma Stine, a 16-year-old from Redwood, won Reserve Grand Champion at the fair’s Holstein Show.

Bailey Wright, a 15-year-old from DeKalb, earned the Grand Champion prize.

Both girls were part of the junior show.

They will be showing their animals again at the 81st edition of the Hammond 4-H and FFA Fair, set for September 10 and 11.

