Local girls win grand prizes at state fair
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Two local girls took home grand prizes from the New York State Fair.
Emma Stine, a 16-year-old from Redwood, won Reserve Grand Champion at the fair’s Holstein Show.
Bailey Wright, a 15-year-old from DeKalb, earned the Grand Champion prize.
Both girls were part of the junior show.
They will be showing their animals again at the 81st edition of the Hammond 4-H and FFA Fair, set for September 10 and 11.
