Morning Checkup: Samaritan Market Increase

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is offering more to both new and existing employees.

Recruiter Nellie Mathous outlined the hospital’s market increase during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

All new hires start at $15 an hour. The hospital also increased pay for its existing employees.

Also, vacation time starts accruing immediately and people are guaranteed the hours they signed on for.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/careers. You can also call 315-779-5133 or email nmathous@shsny.com.

