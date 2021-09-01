Advertisement

Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

By CNN
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newlywed couple is an internet sensation after using social media to send a sharp message.

Douglas and Dedra Simmons were irritated after eight people were no-shows after RSVPing for their destination wedding in Jamaica.

To make their point, the couple decided to post a fake invoice for the cost of two unused seats on Facebook.

“We didn’t feel any kind of way,” Dedra Simmons said. “We were just being petty.”

The couple said the mock invoice was just for laughs and called it “a teachable moment.”

“One of the couples, they were really apologetic. They did offer to pay us,” Dedra Simmons said. “Of course, we declined it. It wasn’t about the money. We were just trying to send a message.”

Their friends kept the joke going and turned the invoice into T-shirts for the newlyweds.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.
Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan

Latest News

The Louisiana State Police released images Tuesday of Hurricane Ida damage along I-55 near the...
In Ida’s aftermath, no quick relief in sight for Louisiana
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum
A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.
Suspected meth lab in Watertown apartment was false alarm
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
A view during a preseason NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Jacksonville...
Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida