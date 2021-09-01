Paul E. Spano, 87, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul E. Spano, 87, of Bordentown, NJ and formerly of Watertown and Kingston, N , passed away August 29, 2021 peacefully at home in Bordentown, NJ.

Paul was born January 28, 1934 in Watertown, son of Sebastian and Pasqualina Spano. He graduated from Watertown High School. Paul entered the United States Air Force on January 20, 1953 and was honorably discharged on January 19, 1957. He then attended Albany Business School. For thirty years Paul was employed with IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY retiring in 1991.

Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hazel M. (Jones) Spano. Surviving besides his wife Hazel are two daughters, Lena (Frank) Spinneweber Columbus, NJ, Carmela (Robert) McNiff, Carlsbad, CA, two granddaughters, Sarah (EJ) Grybowski, Lauren McNiff, and two great grandsons, Carter and Reid Grybowski, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Sebastian and Pasqualina Spano, four brothers, Dominic, Anthony, Joseph and Carmello and a sister Carmella Esposito.

An hour of calling will begin at 9 am on Saturday at St. Anthony’s Church, followed by a 10 am funeral mass. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org or to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, www.shrinerhospitalforchildren.org

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

