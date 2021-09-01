Advertisement

Police investigate Ogdensburg shooting

WWNY Overtime puts Ogdensburg police, mayor at odds
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There were reports of a shooting across the street from Ogdensburg City Hall Tuesday night.

City police say they got a call about a possible shooting at 216 Caroline Street around 7 p.m.

It’s not clear if that means someone was shot or if it was a report of shots fired.

Police are investigating and more information is expected Wednesday.

