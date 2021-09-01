Advertisement

Reconsider Canada travel plans, State Department says

The U.S. State Department is advising Americans to reconsider their Canada travel plans.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The federal government is advising Americans to reconsider any travel plans to Canada they may have.

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory Tuesday citing “a high level of COVID-19 in the country.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded the spread of the coronavirus in Canada from “moderate,” or Level 2 to “high,” Level 3.

The CDC says anyone traveling to Canada should be fully vaccinated before they go and anyone not vaccinated should avoid nonessential travel there.

People traveling to Canada may be at risk for getting and spreading the virus, the CDC says.

Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9.

The U.S. has continued it restrictions on nonessential travel from Canada until at least September 21.

