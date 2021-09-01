Reconsider Canada travel plans, State Department says

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The federal government is advising Americans to reconsider any travel plans to Canada they may have.

The U.S. State Department issued an advisory Tuesday citing “a high level of COVID-19 in the country.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has upgraded the spread of the coronavirus in Canada from “moderate,” or Level 2 to “high,” Level 3.

The CDC says anyone traveling to Canada should be fully vaccinated before they go and anyone not vaccinated should avoid nonessential travel there.

People traveling to Canada may be at risk for getting and spreading the virus, the CDC says.

Canada opened its border to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9.

The U.S. has continued it restrictions on nonessential travel from Canada until at least September 21.

