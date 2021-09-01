ST. JOHNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Williams, 91, formerly of Black River, NY, passed away August 28, 2021 at the St. Johnsville Nursing Center in St Johnsville, NY, where he had been a resident.

He was born on December 23, 1929 in Watertown, NY. He attended school in a one room schoolhouse in Rutland Hollow. Following school he served in the United States Marine Corp from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1952.

He married Mildred “Millie” Hall on September 20, 1952 in Champion. Mildred worked at Woolworths and several insurance companies in the area as a secretary. She passed away September 12, 2018.

Richard was a dedicated and hardworking farm hand on the Dorr Farm, in Black River, for most of his life.

He resided at Karmargo Apartments where he was recognized by the Black River Fire Department for his bravery after saving his neighbors life in 2008.

Richard also enjoyed playing many instruments but his banjo was his favorite. He also liked to go fishing.

Among his survivors are his daughter Sheri (Edmond) Power, Elizabeth City, NC and his son Leslie (Kristin) Williams, Black River, NY; six grandchildren, Patrick, Shannon, Edmond, Jessica, Curtis, and Jacob and four great grandchildren.

Mildred will be buried in Hillside Cemetery, Champion, NY. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.

Donations may be made to the Black River Fire Department PO Box 95 Black River, NY 13612.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.