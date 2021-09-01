Advertisement

A small taste of fall

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Today will be mostly cloudy and on the cool side. There could be some patchy fog early.

Temperatures will rise to the low 70s by afternoon. It’s a hint of what’s to come when fall arrives.

What’s left of Hurricane Ida is still making its way up the East Coast. We don’t expect it to affect our weather, though.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and 70 on Friday.

It will be in the mid-70s Saturday through Monday. It ill be mostly sunny Saturday and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Sunday and Labor Day.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the low 70s.

Cooler & much less humid