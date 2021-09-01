Advertisement

Suspected meth lab in Watertown apartment was false alarm

A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.
A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.

People driving by State Street in Watertown may have noticed a police presence Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because state parole officers suspected there may be a meth lab at the apartment building just before Union Street, said police.

City police, city fire, and the drug task force investigated the apartment building, as well as a white building behind the parking lot, and determined there was no evidence of a meth lab.

One man was handcuffed during the investigation. There’s no word yet on why or if he has since been released.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Travis Webster with his soldier son, also named Travis.
Lewis County man relieved soldier son is coming home from Afghanistan

Latest News

Gray Television, Inc. announced Wednesday that all of its television stations, including WWNY...
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’
Raccoon bandits caught in the act
Birdseed bandits caught in the act
Two local girls took home grand prizes from the New York State Fair.
Local girls win grand prizes at state fair
Fatal rollover crash