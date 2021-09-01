Suspected meth lab in Watertown apartment was false alarm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A suspected meth lab investigation turned out to be nothing, according to officials.

People driving by State Street in Watertown may have noticed a police presence Wednesday afternoon.

That’s because state parole officers suspected there may be a meth lab at the apartment building just before Union Street, said police.

City police, city fire, and the drug task force investigated the apartment building, as well as a white building behind the parking lot, and determined there was no evidence of a meth lab.

One man was handcuffed during the investigation. There’s no word yet on why or if he has since been released.

