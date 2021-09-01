Advertisement

Traffic advisory: West Main Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Work is continuing on Watertown’s West Main Street.

DPW crews will be building curbs and making sewer repairs in the street’s 200 block.

That means West Main will be closed from Cooper Street to the intersection with Davidson Street and Main Avenue.

The street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

Residents should find someplace else to park while work is underway. Drivers should find a different route to their destination.

