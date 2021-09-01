UPDATE: rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.

Officials at the scene say a soldier driving a red pickup truck was getting off Interstate 81 onto I-781 toward Fort Drum around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle rolled over.

As of around 10:30 a.m. crews were working to free the driver --the sole occupant -- from the vehicle

“State police are still investigating,” Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said. “I’m sure we’ll have some MPs coming out here soon. We have an Army chaplain that’s here on scene, also.”

The investigation is ongoing.

