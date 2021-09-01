Advertisement

UPDATE: rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It happened as the soldier's vehicle was exiting Interstate 81 onto I-781.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning.

Officials at the scene say a soldier driving a red pickup truck was getting off Interstate 81 onto I-781 toward Fort Drum around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle rolled over.

As of around 10:30 a.m. crews were working to free the driver --the sole occupant -- from the vehicle

“State police are still investigating,” Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said. “I’m sure we’ll have some MPs coming out here soon. We have an Army chaplain that’s here on scene, also.”

The investigation is ongoing.

