Advertisement

Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens is joining a growing list of businesses bumping starting pay to at least $15 an hour.

The company announced Tuesday it will begin increasing its hourly wages for all team members in phases starting in October.

Walgreens hopes to have the wage increases fully implemented by November 2022.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” CEO Roz Brewer said.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The investment in increased wages is expected to total more than $450 million over the next three years.

A Walgreens spokesman told the Associated Press that half of the company’s 191,000 employees already earn at least $15 an hour.

The company’s announcement comes less than a month after rival CVS said it would increase its minimum hourly wage to $15 by July 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Billie Jean Pryor
Deputies investigate alleged armed robbery attempt at Watertown’s Target

Latest News

FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows...
Judge: Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles irrelevant to trial
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe
A look inside the airport to see all the equipment and aircraft left by the U.S. military.
Taliban takes over Kabul airport
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay