Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A barbecue sauce first cooked up in a Watertown home is now on store shelves just a few doors down.

But, it took three decades to get there.

The Tops Friendly Markets store on Washington Street is carrying Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce.

President Mike Otis says the recipe was passed down from his grandmother to his father and eventually to him.

But, it took Mike some time to get his hands on the recipe.

“My dad always told me I wasn’t old enough to handle the recipe, and he’d make the sauce. And it became a running joke, but he’d never give it to me until I turned 21 and I joined the Air Force. And in my birthday card was this base recipe for this family barbecue sauce and then I just started playing with and adding spices and different things to it,” he said.

Otis says the company donates 5 percent of every bottle sale to a veteran charity.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.