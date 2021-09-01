Advertisement

Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves

Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce
Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A barbecue sauce first cooked up in a Watertown home is now on store shelves just a few doors down.

But, it took three decades to get there.

The Tops Friendly Markets store on Washington Street is carrying Battle Tested Craft Barbecue Sauce.

President Mike Otis says the recipe was passed down from his grandmother to his father and eventually to him.

But, it took Mike some time to get his hands on the recipe.

“My dad always told me I wasn’t old enough to handle the recipe, and he’d make the sauce. And it became a running joke, but he’d never give it to me until I turned 21 and I joined the Air Force. And in my birthday card was this base recipe for this family barbecue sauce and then I just started playing with and adding spices and different things to it,” he said.

Otis says the company donates 5 percent of every bottle sale to a veteran charity.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows most of New York State with a high rate of tranmission....
Jefferson County has high COVID-19 transmission rate, CDC says
A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Shawn Exford, accused of setting the fire which killed two women.
Exford, accused arson killer, free on bail
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond

Latest News

COVID-19 Tests
77 new COVID cases reported in region
A group petitioning for a referendum on pot sales in Watertown has put the signatures in the...
Watertown’s mayor, 735 others sign petition for marijuana vote
Mountainfest's big celebration was the Light Infantry Salute to the Nation ceremony, where Fort...
Fort Drum holds first Mountainfest in 2 years
Officials say a kitchen fire damaged the home on James Street in Calcium.
Fire damages soldier’s home
Eviction notice file photo
Move to extend eviction ban dismays Republicans, landlords