Watertown’s mayor, 735 others sign petition for marijuana vote

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group petitioning for a vote on pot sales in Watertown has put the signatures in the city’s hands.

The stack of signatures is 736 names long and now in the hands of Watertown’s city clerk.

“It felt like American democracy at its finest,” said Chris Ebey, volunteer, Dispensaries for Watertown.

Dispensaries for Watertown put together a petition to force a vote on a local law that opts the city out of recreational marijuana sales.

Council passed that law in July, giving residents 45 days to gather signatures. Time was almost up.

“We are a day ahead,” said Ebey.

Ryan Starr, another volunteer, lists a couple of reasons to allow marijuana shops in the city.

“Whether it be the tax revenue, or to bring medicine a little closer to home for a lot of people here,” he said.

He adds a variety of people signed the petition, including Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith, who voted in favor of opting out.

“I’m not in favor of it. I don’t think it’s good and I signed the petition because I think people should have the right to vote on it,” said Smith.

The petition is in and on time, but that doesn’t mean the local opt out law will automatically get put to a vote. City officials still have some work to do.

“The city clerk is going to have to get a list of registered voters from the county and compare the signatures to that list,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

He and Smith say the people’s efforts to get signatures are a good thing.

“Any time democracy in action is a great thing,” said Smith.

If the signatures are good to go, the vote on the local opt out law is expected for the November 2022 ballot.

