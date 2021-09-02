Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Akwesasne

Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Christine Lane, Frogtown, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at his home after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Christine Lane, Frogtown, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at his home after a brief illness.

Rosie was born on December 3, 1948 in Malone, the son of the late Angus and Mildred (Ransom) Bero and attended Mohawk School. Rosie worked the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Janitorial Maintenance Department working in various building throughout the years, but for the longest time at the Senior Center. Rosie was a proud and longtime member of the Frogtown Baseball Team and was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. He would often be found riding his lawn mower and is fondly remembered for his love of dancing and playing spoons.

Rosie is survived by his siblings, Eleanor Ransom, Loretta Benedict, Ann Bero, Connie (Jerry) Thompson, Walter Bero, and Carl Bero, all of Akwesasne; his special friends, Inez Cook and Carol Garrow; and many nieces and nephews including, Jennifer and Bugger Brown and Melissa Ward who tenderly cared for Rosie in recent years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald Bero on October 22, 1987 and Andrew Bero on June 12, 2011; two sisters, Genevieve Bero on June 8, 1962 and Lucille “Lucy” Ward on July 23, 2011; his brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Ward on November 6, 2014; and two nephews, Robert “Bobby” Ward on June 11, 2007 and Christopher Thompson on March 11, 2018.

Friends may call Thursday (today) from 2-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow services in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to Hospice of the North Country.

