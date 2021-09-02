Advertisement

Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Christine Lane, Frogtown, passed away early Wednesday...
Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Christine Lane, Frogtown, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at his home after a brief illness.(Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Allen Francis “Rosie” Bero, 72, of Christine Lane, Frogtown, passed away early Wednesday morning, September 1, 2021 at his home after a brief illness.

Rosie was born on December 3, 1948 in Malone, the son of the late Angus and Mildred (Ransom) Bero and attended Mohawk School.  Rosie worked the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe in Janitorial Maintenance Department working in various building throughout the years, but for the longest time at the Senior Center.   Rosie was a proud and longtime member of the Frogtown Baseball Team and was an avid New York Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan.  He would often be found riding his lawn mower and is fondly remembered for his love of dancing and playing spoons.

Rosie is survived by his siblings, Eleanor Ransom, Loretta Benedict, Ann Bero, Connie (Jerry) Thompson, Walter Bero, and Carl Bero, all of Akwesasne; his special friends, Inez Cook and Carol Garrow; and many nieces and nephews including, Jennifer and Bugger Brown and Melissa Ward who tenderly cared for Rosie in recent years.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Gerald Bero on October 22, 1987 and Andrew Bero on June 12, 2011; two sisters, Genevieve Bero on June 8, 1962 and Lucille “Lucy” Ward on July 23, 2011; his brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Ward on November 6, 2014; and two nephews, Robert “Bobby” Ward on June 11, 2007 and Christopher Thompson on March 11, 2018.

Friends may call Thursday (today) from 2-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where funeral services will be held Friday at 10:00 AM.  Burial will follow services in the family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in his memory to Hospice of the North Country.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Marie J. Ransom, 79, of Cook Road, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home.
Marie J. Ransom, 79, of Akwesasne
WWNY Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves
WWNY Hurricane Ida ‘was terrifying,’ says north country native now living in Louisiana
WWNY Watertown’s mayor, 735 others sign petition for marijuana vote

Obituaries

WWNY LC Drives: success story or cautionary tale?
WWNY Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
WWNY Fort Drum holds first Mountainfest in 2 years
WWNY Move to extend eviction ban dismays Republicans, landlords
COVID-19 Tests
77 new COVID cases reported in region
A group petitioning for a referendum on pot sales in Watertown has put the signatures in the...
Watertown’s mayor, 735 others sign petition for marijuana vote