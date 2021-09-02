Advertisement

Chicken barbecue to benefit NCPPC

By 7 News Staff
Sep. 2, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is hosting a chicken barbecue.

NCPPC’s Allison Roselle talked about it and a “big ticket” drawing coming up.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The barbecue starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11 at Bottlecaps Beverage Center on Arsenal Street in Watertown. It lasts until the chicken is sold out

It costs $13 per meal.

While you’re there, you can buy a ticket to win a 2021 Honda Rancher 4x4. It’s a $10 donation per ticket. The drawing will be November 11, so you have plenty of time to buy one.

Call 315-788-8533 for more information.

