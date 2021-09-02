Cream Cheese Festival returns to Lowville, but with some changes

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Cream Cheese Festival is coming back to Lowville after a year off, but with a few changes.

The Children’s Discovery Park will have fewer attractions and will be more spread out to help keep kids safe from COVID-19.

The usual contests held by the festival committee won’t be held, but the recipe contest will be.

And the iconic giant cheesecake won’t be on display. But don’t worry, you can still have a bite with the new Philadelphia cheesecake cups.

“It’s going to be kind of a pandemic-friendly way to serve cheesecake. Plus, it’s going to have toppings as well this year, so that’s a little something different than your plain cheesecake,” said Jeremiah Papineau, organizer.

The festival will return September 18.

