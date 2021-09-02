Excitement abounds as in-person classes return

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Some St. Lawrence Schools County schools are among the first to open their doors. In-person learning is back – at least for now.

There’s always anticipation and a thrill to the first day of school for students. But this year? More than ever.

“Very excited this morning. He couldn’t sleep last night,” said Destiny Budd, mother of a Kennedy Elementary School 4th grader:

“Oh she’s very excited. She’s been talking about school all summer,” said Brittany Brossoit, mother of a Kennedy 1st grader.

Some schools didn’t even start with in-person learning last year. Most dropped it at some point to go all remote. Sometimes there was a mixture of the two. So what’s better about in-person?

“It’s more personal. They get more one-on-one with their teacher and if they need the help they can get it,” said Brossoit.

This school year also starts with something else different from last year – more sports. Other activities. School officials were feeling it Thursday as well.

“There’s just an energy we hadn’t felt for quite some time,” said Kevin Kendall, Ogdensburg City School District superintendent. “Just being able to open the doors today for all of our students, it’s a huge, huge bonus.”

In addition to Ogdensburg, it was the first day of classes for Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont and Madrid-Waddington. All schools have re-opening plans.

Will schooling stay in-person this year? Or will it have to go remote? The answer to that question will only be known in the coming weeks and months.

St. Lawrence County is now considered an area of high community transmission for COVID-19. There are 450 active cases in the county.

