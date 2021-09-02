Governor signs eviction moratorium extension into law.

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed the law passed by the Legislature Wednesday that extends the state’s eviction moratorium until January 15.

The governor signed the law early Thursday morning.

“The pandemic has created unimaginable anxiety for families and business owners who have lost income and are struggling to pay the rent every month,” Hochul said in a statement.

The state law was in response to a U.S. Supreme Court decision to strike down a moratorium imposed by the Biden administration.

Hochul said New Yorkers who are struggling to pay rent -- commercial or residential -- should apply for help through the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

People who apply are automatically protected from eviction while their application is pending and will receive a year of eviction protections if they qualify for assistance.

This has come under fire from landlords who are also struggling to make expenses while rent isn’t being paid.

Under the new moratorium, the governor said, tenants must submit a document explaining why they can’t pay rent.

New for this moratorium is that landlords who believe their tenant has not suffered a financial hardship will now be permitted to request a hearing in court.

“Landlords can also evict tenants that are creating safety or health hazards for other tenants, intentionally damaging property, and where a tenant did not submit a hardship declaration,” a release from the governor’s office says.

The legislation also allows homeowners and landlords with fewer than 10 dwellings to declare hardships to prevent mortgage lenders from foreclosing on their properties.

