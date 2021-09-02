Grochot leads the way for the Saints

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University football team opens its season on Saturday when they travel to Beverley, Massachusetts to face Endicott College in a noon kickoff.

One player to keep an eye on for the Saints this season is quarterback Tyler Grochot.

Since coming to St. Lawrence in 2018, the Ottawa, Ontario native has rewritten the record books, setting five single-game and five single-season records in his two seasons as the Saints’ starter.

Heading into 2021, Grochot ranks second in career pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns -- records he should shatter.

“Records are meant to be broken,” he said. “That’s kind of my mentality with it. I usually don’t pay too much attention but everything my name has I wish I could have the hoggies next to me and my receiver corps next to me because I can’t do it without them, that’s for sure.”

With two more seasons leading the Saints’ offense, Grochot may have his best days ahead of him. That could be bad news for Liberty League opponents, but Grochot says he’s taking it one day at a time and one game at a time.

“I definitely feel good in where I’m at currently as a player, but I think my expectations for myself are to just do my job and help this team in any way I can,” he said. “In our locker room as we go in every single day it says do your job, so I think that’s my expectation for myself. Just know the playbook in and out and do whatever it is. My job is on Saturday afternoons.”

Not playing in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and not being in a structured workout environment on campus didn’t stop Grochot from staying in shape and trying to improve his game.

“So, actually I was able to spend a lot of time down south with some high school buddies who actually play, some at the Division 1 level, some at the D-3 level,” he said. “We were able to be out on the field pretty consistently, throwing routes, keeping my arm live and then obviously the weight room. I got really into kind of taking care of my body in holistic ways, getting into yoga, that whole thing and just kind of hitting the reset button, I guess you would say, for my body for sure.”

Look for Tyler Grochot to take the Saints’ offense to new heights in 2021 and beyond.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.