Highlights & scores: men’s & women’s college soccer

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Clarkson University men’s soccer team was in action under the lights Wednesday hosting SUNY Plattsburgh.

In the first half, it was 1-0 Plattsburgh when Ben Root’s header splits the pipes, tying the game at 1.

Plattsburgh regains the lead when Brian Coughlan finds the mark.

Plattsburgh beats Clarkson 3-2

Women’s college soccer: St. Lawrence vs. SUNY Potsdam

In women’s college soccer from Sandy MacAllaster Field, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence opened their 2021 season hosting SUNY Potsdam.

It was a battle of the goalies early on. In the first half, St. Lawrence goalie Darcie McDonough comes up with the stop.

At the other end, Lady Bears net minder Chloe Gordon comes up with the save.

Early in the second half, St. Lawrence gets on the board when Duun Cocozza O’Hara finds the mark: 1-0 Lady Saints.

SUNY Potsdam ties it when Hailey von Ahn finds the back of the net: 1-1.

With 13 minutes left, St. Lawrence regains the lead on this Cocozza O’Hara blast that goes top shelf: 2-1 St. Lawrence.

The Lady Saints beat SUNY Potsdam 3-1.

Women’s college soccer: Clarkson vs. SUNY Canton

Up the road in Potsdam, the Clarkson women kicked off their season hosting SUNY Canton at Hantz Field.

At 19:59 in, Clarkson gets on the board when Angelina Fahrenkrug dents the back of the net off the corner kick: 1-0 Clarkson.

In the second half, Clarkson looks to add to its lead but SUNY Canton’s Skylar Williams makes the save.

The Lady Roos apply the pressure but Clarkson goalie Molly DiCaprio comes up with the stop.

Clarkson expands on its lead when Chloe Hodge connects: 2-0.

Clarkson beats SUNY Canton 3-0

Wednesday’s local scores

Men’s college soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, Clarkson 2

Women’s college soccer

St. Lawrence 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

Clarkson 3, SUNY Canton 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Parishville-Hopkinton 2, Potsdam 1

Morristown 5, Gouverneur 2

Lisbon 2, OFA 1

Indian River 5, Thousand Islands 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Heuvelton 1, Morristown 0

Lisbon 3, OFA 0

Northeast Clinton 6, Malone 0

Watertown 3, Mexico 0

College volleyball

Clarkson 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, Beaver River 0

