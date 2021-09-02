Advertisement

IHC Memorial Golf Tournament coming up Sept. 17

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An event is coming up this month to raise money for Watertown’s Immaculate Heart Central School.

The 8th Annual IHC Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on the morning of September 17 at Highland Meadows Golf & Country Club.

Dave Nicol, IHC Booster Club president, appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about it. Watch his interview above.

It costs $400 for a 4-person captain & crew team. The deadline to register is September 10.

To register, call 315-777-2119.

