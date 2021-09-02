Advertisement

It’s chilly this morning, so grab your jacket

By Beth Hall
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s feeling like fall again.

With temperatures in the 40s and 50s, you might need a jacket early in the day, and maybe even later.

Highs will reach only into the mid-60s, with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny and around 70.

It will be mostly sunny and in the md-70s on Saturday.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of afternoon rain Sunday and Monday. It will be in the mid-70s on Sunday and the low 70s on Labor Day.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and partly sunny on Wednesday. It will be in the low 70s with a chance of rain each day.

