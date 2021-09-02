James Brian Robarge, 57, of Hermon

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - James Brian Robarge, 57, a resident of La Porte, TX, passed away on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in San Antonio, TX.

James – or, “Jim” – was born in Oceanside, NY, on Oct. 23, 1963, the son of Thomas Robarge Sr. and Joan Starr. His family eventually moved to the Hermon, NY, area, where Jim was often found sledding, building tree forts, or getting into mischief around town with his siblings and friends. He graduated from Middletown High School South in Middletown, NJ, in 1981.

Following graduation, Jim served in the United States Navy from 1981 to 1985 and received training as an aviation electronics technician. He would go on to pursue a career in engineering at cogeneration power plants, and recently observed his 20-year anniversary as an employee of Calpine Corporation as a Turbine Engineer Specialist III.

Jim pursued his hobbies and interests with incredible enthusiasm, from playing soccer, golf and basketball, to spending time outdoors. He loved riding his motorcycle, and even explored places like Cambodia and Thailand by bike. Jim also enjoyed camping and relaxing with the family dog, and was known to have the occasional cigar or glass of scotch alongside a James Bond or John Wayne movie. Most of all, Jim was best known for his sense of humor, sharp wit and for how much he enjoyed spending time with his friends. No matter where he went, Jim brought laughter to all those who knew him.

But undoubtedly, Jim’s greatest joy in life were his two daughters, Briana and Nicole, whom he loved watching grow up. As a family, they shared countless family dinner nights, road trips and hours spent watching cartoons together (especially Bugs Bunny).

Jim is survived by his two daughters Briana Robarge and Nicole Robarge of La Porte, TX, his father Thomas Robarge Sr. of Potsdam, NY, and his mother Joan Starr of Lehigh Acres, FL. He is also survived by his siblings Suzanne Desimone of Virginia Beach, VA, Thomas Robarge Jr. of Ogdensburg, NY, Jacqueline Robarge of Baltimore, MD, and Danielle Rusk of Atlanta, GA, three nieces and nephews, and his uncles and aunts Dan, Kathy, Terry and Pat, and several cousins.

A Catholic Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Gouverneur, NY, with a burial to follow in Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, NY. Funeral services are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.