Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20

Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie,...
Twenty people died -- including two from Watertown -- when a limousine crashed in Schoharie, N.Y. in October 2018.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SCHOHARIE, New York (WWNY) - The operator of a limousine company was spared prison time in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people, including 2 from Watertown, when catastrophic brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill near Albany.

The former operator of Prestige Limousine, 31-year-old Nauman Hussain, had originally been charged with 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter in what was the deadliest U.S. transportation disaster in a decade.

But, under an agreement for Hussain to plead guilty only to the homicide counts and spare families the uncertainties and emotional toll of a trial, he is being sentenced to 5 years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

Family members of the victims were outraged.

The stretch limo crashed after its brakes failed on a hill and it reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Seventeen family members and friends celebrating a birthday were killed. So were the driver and two bystanders.

Robert and Mary Dyson of Watertown were killed in the crash.

