Mall hosts ‘Back-to-School Bonanza’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a Back-to-School Bonanza in the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown Wednesday.

Nonprofits and mall shops helped ring in the back-to-school season by hosting several activities for kids.

A pretzel-rolling class with Auntie Anne’s, a book reading of “I Am Abel,” a K-9 demonstration by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and ceramic projects to paint from Paint it! Pottery.

“I know there is a lot going on today with different organizations here and just making it fun for all of these kids who have been out of school quite a while, the poor kids, and now they will be able to go back after a

Newshouse says it’s been a few years since the mall has hosted a back-to-school event like this and she hopes they continue to bring it back every year.

