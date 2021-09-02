Man accused of hitting, threatening woman

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A town of Orleans man faces several charges following a domestic incident that became physical Sunday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Ian McIntosh struck the victim, twisted her arm, and sat on her to prevent her from leaving the State Route 180 home in the town of Orleans.

Deputies say he also threatened her with a crowbar and had three assault-style weapons in his possession. The victim, they say, had an order of protection against him.

McIntosh was charged with first- and second-degree criminal contempt, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Orleans town court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

