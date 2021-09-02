Advertisement

Man accused of hitting, threatening woman

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A town of Orleans man faces several charges following a domestic incident that became physical Sunday.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 33-year-old Ian McIntosh struck the victim, twisted her arm, and sat on her to prevent her from leaving the State Route 180 home in the town of Orleans.

Deputies say he also threatened her with a crowbar and had three assault-style weapons in his possession. The victim, they say, had an order of protection against him.

McIntosh was charged with first- and second-degree criminal contempt, third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree menacing, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and third-degree assault.

He was arraigned in Orleans town court and jailed on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A soldier was killed in one-vehicle rollover crash in the town of Pamelia Wednesday morning. It...
Rollover crash kills soldier on I-81 exit, raising concerns about area’s safety
Ogdensburg police
UPDATE: no injuries, no arrests in Ogdensburg shooting
Wilford Morton
Family’s 67-year search for missing loved one ends with news from Norfolk
Two people were hurt and a dump truck loaded with rocks overturned after colliding with an SUV...
2 injured in crash between SUV and dump truck in town of Hammond
Tyler Moore & Jesse Davis
Deputies investigate shooting, baseball bat incident in Russell

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
It’s chilly this morning, so grab your jacket
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
WWNY Watertown-made barbecue sauce reaches store shelves
WWNY Hurricane Ida ‘was terrifying,’ says north country native now living in Louisiana