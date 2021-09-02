Advertisement

Marie J. Ransom, 79, of Akwesasne

Submitted by funeral home
Sep. 1, 2021
AKWESASNE, New York (WWNY) - Marie J. Ransom, 79, of Cook Road, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at her home.

Marie was born on April 26, 1942 in Hoganburg, the daughter of the late Alexander and Margaret (Lazore) Ransom.  She attended Mohawk and Salmon River Central School.   Marie worked for various restaurants in Akwesasne and Onondaga.  She was a strong believer in Traditional Medicine and Walks and was actively involved in promoting and educating people about Native American Culture and Rights.

Marie is survived by her children, Stephanie Wong of California; Jeni (Derek) Terrance of Akwesasne; Quinn Lazore (Holly Boots) of Rochester; Basil Lazore (Brittany True Love) of Cornwall Island; and Jessie Ransom of Cornwall Island; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.  She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia, Catherine, Phyllis, Ivan, and Harold Ransom; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Brandon Cook and a brother, Angus Ransom.

At her request, there will be no services.  Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, where friends and family may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

