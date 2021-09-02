North country communities vie for $10M grant

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - After skipping the process in 2020, New York state is bringing back its Downtown Revitalization Initiative and several north country communities are vying for a cut of the grant money.

Cape Vincent is among the New York communities hoping to win $10 million in DRI money. Officials have a number of projects in mind if the Cape is chosen.

“Some of the biggest projects, the transformative ones, what you see across the way on the water - new dockage to bring boats in, fueling for the boats,” said Jay Grasso, G&G Municipal Consulting and Grant Writing owner & president. “You’re looking at new green space, new park space, a splash pad for children.”

And revitalizing the international port of entry.

“So, when people come here, the first thing they see is Cape Vincent at its best,” said Grasso.

The Cape isn’t the only north country community competing for a DRI grant.

Lowville hopes to use it for a playground and splashpad at Veterans Memorial Park, for rail bikes and a tourist train along the railroad, and to promote snowmobiling and four-wheeling with a tourism center in the village.

In Ogdensburg, officials want to build a recreational hub with tennis courts, a hockey rink, and rock climbing on top of streetscape and infrastructure improvements.

And in Clayton, village planners want to add a spa to the Thousand Islands Harbor Hotel, connect a walking trail to the riverwalk, and replace the art center with a new museum.

The next step for these communities vying for DRI money is to submit their applications by September 14 and hope for answers in the fall.

