Patricia “Patti” Stabins, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Patti” Stabins passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at Hospice of Jefferson County. Patti was welcomed into heaven by her late husband, David, and son, Jeffrey.Patricia was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Helen Irene Spicer. She was born at home on Lillian Street in Watertown’s north side on December 7, 1934. She attended Sacred Heart School, and she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1952. Patti babysat for the Quick family for many years before accepting a job with the NY Telephone Company in Watertown, NY, where she was then transferred to Newburgh, NY. On March 29, 1959, Patti married Dr. David M. Stabins, DDS, and returned to Watertown to raise a family.For years, Patti was the proud owner of LaPattique gift shop in the Globe Mini Mall. She was an antiques dealer and board member of the Thousand Islands Antique Dealers Association. Patti was very involved in her community. Some of the agencies she volunteered for include: the Samaritan Medical Center Auxiliary & gift shop, the CREDO Foundation, the Dry Hill Ski Team, the Cub Scouts, the Sacred Heart Foundation, the Precious Blood Monastery, the PEO, the American Cancer Society, and Ives Hill Country Club. Very dear to her heart was the time she spent volunteering and socializing at St Patrick’s Church in Watertown. She was a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, cleaned the church, decorated the altar, and was a long time member of the Altar and Rosary Society, along with so many other activities. In 2013, Patricia received the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Cross for her faithful service to the Diocese of Ogdensburg. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, gourmet cooking, and spoiling her grandchildren. Patti was famous for her delicious caesar salads, homemade cheesy potatoes, and angel food birthday cakes with fluffy white frosting.Patti is survived by her three daughters, Julie Stabins (Greg Pilch), Glendale, OH; Sara Freda (John), Watertown, NY; and Jessie S Buck, Mt Pleasant, SC, and five grandchildren (Louie, Joe, and Vera Freda and Trey and Patricia Lee Buck). Patti is also survived by her sister, Catherine (Caye) Rich (Stephen), sisters-in-law, Mary Jane and Elizabeth Spicer, and many nieces and nephews. Patti was predeceased by her husband David (Doc), son, Jeffrey, brothers Robert; David; Donald; and Richard, and nephew David.Patti’s family is forever grateful for the care she received this year from her loving caregivers, Susie, Roxy, and Mona. They would also like to thank Hospice of Jefferson County for their assistance during this difficult time.The funeral mass will be held at St Patrick’s Church on September 3, 2021 at 4:00PM. The funeral mass will be live streamed at www.Facebook.com/St.PatrickWatertownNY for anyone not able to attend. Calling hours at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., in Watertown will be at a future date and time, with entombment at Glenwood Mausoleum at her family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patti’s name may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S Massey St., Watertown, NY, The Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 W Lynde St., Watertown, NY 13601, or the Stabins Family Scholarship Fund, care of the Northern NY Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Patti’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

